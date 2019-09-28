FIELD TRIP: Courtland High School students focus on business

Courtland High School students visit the UMW College of Business.

Courtland High School business and marketing students recently visited the University of Mary Washington College of Business with students from Massaponax High School. Professors from the college presented on various business concepts. Students learned about brand marketing, project management, business law, accounting and explored the importance of SMART goals. All of the presentations stressed the importance of getting connected, getting to know professors and seeking opportunities such as internships and scholarships.

Jason Argueta Garcia, Wilson Argueta–Montecinos, Keyshawn Arrington, Daniel Cantu, Jeret Cornell, Hiba Fatima, Briana Fitton, Katie Garcia, Salma Khazain, Nick Laraway, Veronica Monteforte, Emily Mullins, Alex Pendleton, Justin Rivas, Nelson Rivera, Ray Reyes and Roman Romero are pictured.

