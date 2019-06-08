FLAGS FOR HEROES: North Stafford Rotary Club retreat ceremony is June 14

Members of the “Over 72” club of the North Stafford Rotary loaded more than 200 flags into a truck for transport to the Stafford County Courthouse. They were emplaced there on May 23 to celebrate the Rotary’s fourth Flags for Heroes event. The flags will stand until the Retreat Ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, at 4:45 p.m., which will include short speeches from local and statewide personalities. Bob Sollom and Roberta Schreiber are pictured.
Most Popular
-
Fun Land of Fredericksburg to open Virginia's first multilevel go-kart track
-
Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter as result of crash that killed his girlfriend
-
Prosecutor says triple slaying in Spotsylvania was 'premeditated'
-
Couple with baby on moped in Spotsylvania gets felony convictions but no jail time
-
How will Amazon HQ2 impact the Fredericksburg area?
Contests & Events
Prize Text: One random winner will win a Stihl FS40 Line Trimmer (Retail value $159.95) and …