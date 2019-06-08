FLAGS FOR HEROES: North Stafford Rotary Club retreat ceremony is June 14

North Stafford Rotary members load over 200 flags for the Flags for Heroes event.

Members of the “Over 72” club of the North Stafford Rotary loaded more than 200 flags into a truck for transport to the Stafford County Courthouse. They were emplaced there on May 23 to celebrate the Rotary’s fourth Flags for Heroes event. The flags will stand until the Retreat Ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, at 4:45 p.m., which will include short speeches from local and statewide personalities. Bob Sollom and Roberta Schreiber are pictured.

