FLAGS: Honor a hero through North Stafford Rotary Club's annual display

The North Stafford Rotary Club hosts its Flags for Heroes activity in front of the Stafford County Courthouse over Memorial Day and Flag Day.

The North Stafford Rotary Club is making preparations for its 2019 Flags for Heroes activity. Do you have a hero you want to honor? Maybe a family military member, first responder, teacher, parent or grandparent? Show your support of your hero by sponsoring one of more than 200 flags that will be displayed along Route 1 in front of the Stafford County Courthouse over Memorial Day and Flag Day.

Individuals can sponsor a flag for $50. Various levels of business sponsorships are available. Proceeds will benefit the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.

Visit northstaffordrotary.org for links to forms and how to submit payment. Email NorthStaffordRotaryCllub@gmail.com for more information and business sponsor forms. North Stafford Rotary Club has a 501c3 foundation, and a tax-deduction receipt can be provided upon request.

