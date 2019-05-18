FLAGS: Honor a hero through North Stafford Rotary Club's annual display

The North Stafford Rotary Club is making preparations for its 2019 Flags for Heroes activity. Do you have a hero you want to honor? Maybe a family military member, first responder, teacher, parent or grandparent? Show your support of your hero by sponsoring one of more than 200 flags that will be displayed along Route 1 in front of the Stafford County Courthouse over Memorial Day and Flag Day.
Individuals can sponsor a flag for $50. Various levels of business sponsorships are available. Proceeds will benefit the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.
Visit northstaffordrotary.org for links to forms and how to submit payment. Email NorthStaffordRotaryCllub@gmail.com for more information and business sponsor forms. North Stafford Rotary Club has a 501c3 foundation, and a tax-deduction receipt can be provided upon request.