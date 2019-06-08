Food bank increases delivery capacity

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a $10,000 grant from the charitable arm of Dominion Energy. Funds helped purchase a new refrigerated truck that will deliver fresh produce to individuals and families in the Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
“We provide food to over 169 partner agencies, including 31 school pantries and 2,500 senior citizens or physically challenged recipients,” said Oya Oliver, president and CEO of FRFB. “This new truck will greatly increase our delivery capacity to combat hunger and food insecurity in our region. Our overall distribution will increase by 10 percent, so we can deliver another 38,700 pounds of fresh vegetables and produce to clients who don’t have easy access to nutritious food.”
Oliver also noted that many of FRFB’s clients are on a fixed income and often have to choose between purchasing food or paying medical bills. “The generous support of Dominion Energy and other community partners is making it possible for our seniors to age at home with dignity and wellness,” she said. For more information, visit fredfood.org.