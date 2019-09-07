This September, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is joining Feeding America food banks across the country to take part in Hunger Action Month and make others aware that 40 million Americans may not know where they’ll find their next meal.
Those affected include almost 11,500 children in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
“In Planning District 16, more than one in 12 of our neighbors struggle with hunger,” according to the Fredericksburg food bank, which distributes more than 3.6 million pounds of donated food and grocery products annually through 160 community partners that operate more than 250 community programs.
The issue of hunger impacts adults who work several jobs but don’t make enough to keep their pantries stocked. It also affects children, such as 7-year-old Iliana, who wants to be a doctor when she grows up, according to the food bank. She’d like to help others the same way that the Kids on the Go Summer Food Service Program provided her with nutritious food when schools were closed.
Nationwide, 12.5 million children and 5.5 million seniors are food insecure, meaning they lack a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
This year’s campaign seeks 40,000 actions from the public that will help end hunger, one serving at a time. The actions can range from doing a volunteer shift at a local pantry to making a post on social media or giving a donation.
“It’s so important that the people we serve in our community have access to enough food to reach their full potential, especially our children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn when hungry,” said Oya Oliver, president and CEO of the FRFB. “People facing hunger are our neighbors, kids in our children’s classes and others, often much closer than we think.”
Every county and state in the country has people who are hungry, said Claire Babineaux–Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
September marks the 12th year the Feeding America network has organized the annual call to action. More information is available at fredfood.org. Photos and stories can be posted to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @FredFoodVA and @FeedingAmerica.
