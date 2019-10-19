Rappahannock Rotary Club awards educational grants

The Rappahannock Rotary Club awards educational grants that total more than $9,500.

The Rappahannock Rotary Club has awarded seven educational grants that added up to more than $9,500 to Michelle Bunn for music therapy, Evelyn Frankie for yoga for students with special needs, Emily Taylor for Mindful Schools for Mindful Scholars, Lisa Lewis for Rubik cubes in the classroom, Ralph Moore for The Fight for Ratification, Katie Hornung for developing greater awareness of justice through exploration and Karen Mott for creating a music listening lab for the classroom.

Tom Carlson, president of the Rappahannock Rotary Club, Mike Gillenwater, chair of the Foundation Board, and Adam Eidson, member of the Educational Foundation Board, awarded the grants to the teachers and congratulated them on a job well done.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett and Jennifer Boyd, chairwoman of the school board, are also pictured.

