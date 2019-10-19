The Rappahannock Rotary Club has awarded seven educational grants that added up to more than $9,500 to Michelle Bunn for music therapy, Evelyn Frankie for yoga for students with special needs, Emily Taylor for Mindful Schools for Mindful Scholars, Lisa Lewis for Rubik cubes in the classroom, Ralph Moore for The Fight for Ratification, Katie Hornung for developing greater awareness of justice through exploration and Karen Mott for creating a music listening lab for the classroom.
Tom Carlson, president of the Rappahannock Rotary Club, Mike Gillenwater, chair of the Foundation Board, and Adam Eidson, member of the Educational Foundation Board, awarded the grants to the teachers and congratulated them on a job well done.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett and Jennifer Boyd, chairwoman of the school board, are also pictured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.