FRATERNITY: Alumni gather to serve homeless community

The Fredericksburg Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., their Silhouettes and Kappa Leaguers, set up a donation station at the Southpoint Walmart to collect care package items for the homeless. Items that were donated included soap, toilet paper, tooth brushes, tooth paste, feminine products, paper towels, cleaning supplies and other necessities.
The community came together and donated more than $2,000 of items toward this effort. All of the items were delivered to Loisann’s Hope House whose mission is to quickly move children and their families from homelessness to housing. According to James Banks Jr., Community Outreach and Engagement Chairman for the local fraternity, “one of our fraternal objectives is to inspire service in the public interest, we the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., will do everything we can to do our part in serving the community.”
