In September, members of AARP Virginia participated in the organization’s annual statewide food drive. Here in Fredericksburg the local chapter, along with its sponsors and partners, collected almost 4,200 pounds of non-perishable donations as well as $532 in monetary donations for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Food Drive Chairman Marietta D’Ostilio expressed the group’s thanks to Carey Sealy and Brandon Root from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank; David Kinsey, Sean Conlon and Jonathan Spears from Giant Food Stores; Sgt. Carol Burgess and Cadets Ryan Wilbur, Corey Mitchell and Tristen Muterspaw from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office; Dominique Thomas of AmeriCorps Goodskills; Teresa Bowers of Senior Visitors; Amber Couch of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging; Joy McIntire of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library; and Sharon Boyd, Stephanie Burroughs–Saffold and Juanita Channel from the Celebrate by Del Webb 55+ Community Multicultural Festival Planning Committee.
In October, a silent auction at Chancellor’s Village featured generous donations from Abner B’s Ice Cream, Basilico New York Deli, Capital Ale House, City Vino, Crown Jewelers, Curitiba Art Café, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Irish Eyes, Jabberwocky Children’s Books & Toys, Juan More Taco, Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ Company, Sugar + Spruce, The Card Cellar and Tea Tyme. All proceeds will benefit local charities.
