The motto of the Lions Clubs is “We serve”; members of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club take this motto seriously. Each volunteers time participating in fundraisers in order to give back to the community.
During the pandemic, the club continued its support of the Fredericksburg City Public School’s food program by contributing $3,000 for current use. The Fredericksburg Food Bank received $5,000 to assist in providing for the needy.
Nothing is more exciting than to hear happy exclamations spontaneously expressed when a James Monroe High School senior hears, “The Fredericksburg Host Lions Club has awarded you a $1,000 scholarship for the 2020–2021 academic year.” This year, the board of directors approved not one $1,000 award, but four $1,000 awards to be given for the 2021 college term.
When she learned that $1,000 would be awarded to each of four students, JMHS Director of Guidance Holly Stinchcomb remarked, “Oh, my goodness, thank you so much! That’s so exciting that all four will be receiving an award, and it just brought tears to my eyes.”
Brianna Brooks, David Brooks–McAllister, Malik Johnson and Rose Zheng are the recipients of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club scholarship awards. All four applicants were academically qualified and keenly involved with community service and extracurricular activities.
Brooks will attend Virginia Commonwealth University and major in broadcasting journalism. Brooks–McAllister will attend Longwood University and major in either computer science or computer information systems. Johnson will attend Virginia State University and major in mass communication. Zheng will attend The College of William and Mary to major in biology and minor in biochemistry.
Besides community screenings, FHLC’s Youth Program also provides sight and hearing screening at preschool and kindergarten levels, supplies 72 backpacks filled with essential school materials for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and sponsors a Peace Poster contest at Walker–Grant Middle School and a Bland music contest for area youth. The club is also the primary financial supporter for the Signs of Fun summer camp for youth who are deaf and hard of hearing and support the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Reading Program.
For additional information and club membership, visit fredlionsclub.org or the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.