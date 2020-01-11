The Washington Capitals recently featured Fredericksburg during a Caps game at the Capital One Arena. As part of Fredericksburg Spirit Day, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw was interviewed in a pre-game feature about Fredericksburg on the Jumbotron. Also pictured in the interview are Jane Shelhorse and Cross Jimenez of Exterior Medics Fredericksburg. The mayor rode the zamboni during the second intermission of the game, and Fredericksburg’s new roller hockey rink was featured on the Jumbotron twice. City officials estimate at least 200 Fredericksburg residents attended the game.
