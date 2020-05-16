The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce has launched a new series, “Good News Fredericksburg: Powered by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative,” on its new “We Are Business” podcast.
Produced by Chamber staff members Kyle Allwine, Anna Talcott and Tabitha Hall, and sponsored by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the series focuses on highlighting encouraging stories from small business and sharing the acts of kindness taking place across the region.
As part of REC’s sponsorship, the Chamber is offering a grant to a locally owned business in each episode, in a way that best supports them.
In the first episode, the Chamber awarded Massage Therapy of Fredericksburg with a grant to pay toward the upkeep of its space. In the second episode, Stevenson Ridge, a prominent wedding venue in the region, had gift cards purchased for a night’s stay, which was then used as a giveaway in the episode, as well.
“We appreciate Chamber member Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for giving us the ability to directly support several local businesses that have been impacted by this pandemic. Our strength is derived from our members, and through this strength, we may empower others in our community. When this pandemic ends, I know that our region’s economy will be stronger through these efforts,” said Susan Spears, Chamber president and CEO.
During the first two episodes, the podcast spotlighted LifeCare Medical Transports, which helped fill a need in New York City; local restaurant Juan More Taco, which donated more than 1,500 meals to the elderly and front-line workers; Fredericksburg Nationals, which hosted a virtual opening day; and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library for using its 3D printers to help create PPE.
“Good News Fredericksburg” episodes will be available on Apple and Spotify weekly on Wednesday and Friday. Episodes are also recorded live, Tuesday and Thursday on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
