The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.
The award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients and is the only award for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities.
“The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with the food bank.”
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank functions as a food hub in PD16, distributing 3.6 million pounds of food last year through more than 250 hunger-relief programs.