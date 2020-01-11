The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will hold its ninth annual Canstruction competition Feb. 13–24, sponsored by Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Canstruction features members of the community who form teams to create awe-inspiring structures built entirely out of food.
The goal is to highlight the creativity and generosity of our neighbors while supporting the food insecure. After the competition, the food will be donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
A social media poll determined this year’s theme, “Viva Fred Vegas!”
For the past seven years, the food bank has hosted Canstruction, the largest competition-style food drive in the United States.
For the first time, Canstruction Jr., just for students, took place in October. The event raised nearly $500 and more than 4,500 pounds of food were donated. In 2019, more than 14,000 pounds of canned food were donated through Canstruction.
This year, judges will include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Sheriff David P. Decatur and Jim Schepmoes of Habitat for Humanity.
Teams are forming now for Canstruction; register by Jan. 24. This event is open to all ages—perfect for anyone interested in an exciting and challenging event that makes a difference in their community.
For more information on Canstruction, visit fredfood.org or contact Stephanie Sherrill at ssherrill@fredfood.org.
