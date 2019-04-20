Fredericksburg resident wins Mrs. Virginia America 2019 title

Lisa Stover of Fredericksburg has won the Mrs. Virginia America 2019 pageant. The final show of the pageant took place in March at the Colonial Theatre in South Hill.
Stover also won the Interview Award for best interview overall.
The Mrs. Virginia organization celebrates the achievements, poise and personality of today’s married women. The organization seeks married women who are involved in their communities, who want to make a difference and who are excited about celebrating marriage.
Stover is a wife, mother and founder of Cartwheel To Hope. Through her initiative, she builds support for families facing life-altering diagnoses, disability and loss. Cartwheel To Hope provides care packages, special handwritten notes and resource connection to families facing a life-altering diagnosis.
Stover is no stranger to loss. After having a miscarriage a month before competing, and then losing her mother to breast cancer two weeks before the Mrs. Virginia pageant, her story of commitment, perseverance and tenacity has already impacted hundreds.
“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to represent married women across the commonwealth,” said Stover, “My dream of becoming Mrs. Virginia has become a reality, and I am excited for the year ahead. I will continue championing my initiative, Cartwheel To Hope, as well as Victoria’s Voice. As I prepare for Mrs. America, I am exceedingly grateful to my family, friends, and team who have supported me every step of the way. I hope to leave a legacy of service to the community and inspire others through my year as Mrs. Virginia.”
Stover is an active volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, Fairy Godmother Project and Connor’s Heroes.
She will compete with the winners from every state at the Mrs. America 2019 pageant Aug. 17–24 in Las Vegas.
Follow Stover’s year as Mrs. Virginia on the official Mrs. Virginia Facebook page, and on her official instagram at @mrsvirginia2019. For sponsorship information, contact mrsvaamerica@gmail.com.