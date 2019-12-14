The Newcomers and Old Friends Club offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended its annual Fashion Gala at the Fredericksburg Expo Center in November. The club is grateful to all of the attendees who supported its vendors, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. The club offers a special thank you to its fashion partners: Lady Legacy, Chico’s and Jos. A. Bank. The beautiful fashions were naturally the highlight of the event. The club is grateful to all who worked so hard to make this event such a success. The Newcomers and Old Friends Club is also pleased to announce that it raised more than $7,000 for local charities.
