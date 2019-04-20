The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg unveiled its new logo during a gala celebrating its 30th season of bringing high quality choral music to the greater Fredericksburg area. The logo was designed by local fine artist Joelle Cathleen and is shown with the group’s director, Bryan Stenson, and board president Ruth Kochenour.
The gala was held at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, where guests enjoyed food and drinks while listening to a preview of some of the pieces from the group’s spring concert. The evening ended with a guided tour of the museum.
To learn more about the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg and see performance dates, visit ccfbg.org; to learn more about Joelle Cathleen and find out where you can view her works, visit joellecathleen.com; and to learn more about the museum and its hours and events, visit famva.org.