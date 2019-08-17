In 1969, Doris Shreves walked into Geico headquarters in Chevy Chase, Md., and asked if help was needed. She was hired on the spot. Fifty years later, Shreves is still working at Geico and has no plans to leave anytime soon.
Shreves began her Geico career as a typist at 17. At the time, insurance forms had to be carefully typed before going out to customers.
“If you messed up or made a typo, you had to rip the paper out of the typewriter and start all over,” Shreves recalled.
Over the decades, Shreves has held many positions. In 2002, she transferred to Geico’s Fredericksburg office to join the licensing department. She’s still there, working with state insurance departments to help associates obtain licensing.
“Doris is very dedicated to her job. She is detail-oriented, and her agents love her,” said Gina Ober, Shreves’ supervisor.
Shreves is one of just 20 associates who have reached the 50-year mark, 10 of whom continue to work for the company. Even after reaching that milestone, she said she’s not quite ready to say goodbye to Geico.
“They say when you retire you have to find things to do, but I’ve got plenty to do right here,” she said.