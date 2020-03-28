GETTING HELP
HELPING SENIORS
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging:
- Provides services to keep those 60 and over in their own homes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Agency is closed to visitors, but workers will meet clients in the parking lot at 460 Lendall Lane in Stafford County. Volunteers and staff are delivering food and meals, can do grocery shopping and take clients to the store or medical appointments. Call 540/371-3375.
Lifepoint Church:
- Volunteers at its six campuses are shopping and delivering groceries and medicine to those 55 and over in the area,. Call 540/786-5111 or email care@lifepoint.org.
NewLife King George:
- Volunteers will shop and deliver goods to seniors in King George. Call 301/609-8423 or request help online at bit.ly/ShoppingForSeniorsRequest
Partners in Aging:
- A group of about 60 local advocates, the partners can assist with a variety of needs. Email info@partersinaging.org.
Sheriff’s Offices:
- As manpower allows, deputies will pick up and deliver medications and/or necessities for seniors and those with underlying health conditions. Participants must make payment and let vendors know deputies are involved. Caroline: 804/633-5400; Fredericksburg: 540/372-1056; King George: 540/775-2049; Spotsylvania: 540/582-7115; and Stafford: 540/658-4400.
Warsaw Relief Program:
- Delivers free lunches to those 60 and over, three days a week, and will do shopping and delivery of groceries and medicine for Warsaw residents. Call 804/466-2577.
HELP FOR UNEMPLOYED
Workers can file a claim for unemployment through the Virginia Employment Commission
- at vec.virginia.gov/covid19 or by calling 866/832-2363, Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
HELP FOR BUSINESSES
Stafford’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism
- has created a resource webpage at gostaffordva.com/coronavirus.
The Bay Consortium Workforce Board
- has been awarded a grant from Virginia to assist small businesses with certain costs related to the COVID-19 crisis. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, in order of applications received. Go to blog.fredericksburgva.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/LWDA-13-RR-Employer-App.pdf.
Community Relief
The Rappahannock United Way
- is collecting and distributing funds for those with financial hardships. Those who need help can call 540/358-5801.
FOOD PANTRIES
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank:
- Twice weekly drive-through distribution of food. Tuesdays are for seniors, 60 and older; Thursdays are for families and individuals. Both days, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3631 Lee Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County.
Salvation Army Food Pantry:
- Open weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 2012 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg.
MEALS FOR KIDS
- Several school systems are offering grab-and-go lunches:
Caroline: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at middle and elementary schools, and from 8–11 a.m. at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Port Royal Town Hall and Upper Caroline Fire Department.
King George: Weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school, all elementary schools and Fairview Beach near the Shore Store.
Fredericksburg: Lunches will be distributed daily at various locations. Visit cityschools.com/mobile-feeding-program-schedule.
Spotsylvania: Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at 18 school sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9–11 a.m. Students will get two days of food on Mondays and Wednesdays. Visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us/domain/2994.
Stafford: Breakfast and lunch will be distributed daily at Widewater, Kate Waller Barrett, Falmouth and Rocky Run elementary schools and the North Star Early Childhood Learning Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mental health
Those experiencing a mental health crisis can call the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
- at 540/373-6876, 24 hours a day.
GIVING HELPCommunity Relief
The Rappahannock United Way
- is collecting and distributing funds for those with financial hardships. Those who can donate to the program can text BETHERE to 41444 or give online at rappahannockunitedway.org.
he Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region
- has activated the Community Relief Fund with an initial allocation of $55,000. The foundation is collecting money for relief so it can award grants to organizations that are helping with recovery funding. Donations can be made online at cfrrr.org or sent to Community Relief Fund, Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Donating masks and protective gear
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- has a donation box outside its main entrance, open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mary Washington Healthcare
- is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. Someone will greet people under the covered turnaround to accept donations in bags or boxes. At its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com, under COVID-19, is a list of needed items and instructions on how to sew masks. MWH can’t accept donations of food, but is collecting cash, checks, online donations and VISA gift cards to order food for workers from local restaurants.
Stafford County
- is collecting masks at its Fire and Rescue Training Center, 1326 Courthouse Road, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Helping homeless
The Brisben Center,
- which has suspended volunteer activities and cannot receive donations of goods, is asking for financial donations. Donate at brisbencenter.org/donate-funds.
Donate blood
The American Red Cross has announced a critical need because of the coronavirus pandemic. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
