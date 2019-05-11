GIRL SCOUTS: South Stafford Unit shows love of words

On April 27, Troop 5020 hosted the 2019 Girl Scouts Spelling Bee at Holy Cross Academy. Troop 5020’s Spelling Bee committee included Cadette Scout Angie Corral, Cadette Scout Kimberly Martinez, Junior Scout Emily Duran and Junior Scout Noelia Olivares. The event was one year in the making.
The competition was divided into three age groups with an overall champion. The foundation of the spelling bee was based on the concepts of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Anne Adams of Gayle Middle School, Barbara Kuhn of Hampton Oaks Elementary School and Bonnie Williams of Stafford County Public Schools served as judges.
From a field of 10 contestants, the winners were kindergarten to third grade: Isabelle Moore, first place, and Maria G. Vargas, second place; fourth to eighth grade: Kimberly Lopez, first place, and Alission Robles, second place; ninth to 12th grade: Britney Corral, first place, and Daisy Contreras Garcia, second place. Kimberly Lopez was the overall champion.