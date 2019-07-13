Virginia Girls State is an Americanism program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, and 593 delegates throughout Virginia attended this year’s session at Longwood University in June.
Delegates spend a week learning how local and state government is run. They form their own cities and elect city officials. They also elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Delegates included Priya Singh, Meg Kenny, Juliana Calvert, Bailey Greggs, Amelia Gilley, Grace Pegelow, Jana Riley, Punnammal Gross, Dianna Dows, Rosemary Hamilton, Camryn Sanchez, Mary Gallaher, Olivia Batt, Catherine Theriot and Kelly Bye, pictured. Aaryn Boatwright, Katherine Calvert, Rachel Unruh and Lauren Surette are not pictured.