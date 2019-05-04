GOOD CITIZENS: Students honored at annual ceremony

The Spotsylvania Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Good Citizen/Youth Citizenship Awards Ceremony in March. One eighth grader from each Spotsylvania County middle school and one senior from each participating high school was chosen to receive this honor. Eighth grade recipients were chosen by faculty, based on the qualities of honor, citizenship, courage, leadership and patriotism. Seniors were asked to write an essay on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” which was read during the ceremony. The Honorable Robert D. Orrock, Delegate Virginia General Assembly was guest speaker. Winners included Lily Shelton (FCHS), Nia Henley (NRMS), Brooke Burrell (CHS), Jordan Low (POMS), Joanna Melita (MHS), Meredith Walburg (CMS), Alani Jordan (SMS), Takiah Barnett (TMS), Jordan Fulayter (BMS), Keegan Fredrick (RHS) and Jude Tedeschi (FCMS). Emma Sowers (FMS) is not pictured.