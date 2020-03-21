North Stafford Rotary Club hosts Semper K9

Semper K9 is a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans completely free of charge. Dogs are donated by local shelters and citizens, and Semper K9 then assesses them and decides which ones would be good service dogs. Volunteers train the dogs and teach the families of the veterans how to use the dogs and take advantage of their training. Recently, the North Stafford Rotary donated $2,420 to the organization. Pictured are René Laws, immediate past president, T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary, and Stacy Magid and their dog in training, Trista.

