TOP ROW: Parents, friends and neighbors cheer on Stafford High School graduates as they parade through the Leeland Station neighborhood in Stafford County on May 30. At far right, Chris Dodd, Stafford High’s assistant principal for athletics and activities, waves to the celebrating graduates as they go by during the event, which featured many balloons, signs and decorated vehicles.
BOTTOM ROW: Also on May 30, Colonial Forge High School graduates parade along Liberty Knolls Drive in Stafford. Some, donning green caps and gowns, gather before the parade to get photographs taken as they celebrate the milestone. During the caravan, children are among the many neighbors lining the side of the road to cheer on the graduating Class of 2020.
