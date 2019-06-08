Grafton Village Elementary School PTA awarded grant to address digital safety

National PTA awarded Grafton Village Elementary School PTA with a $1,000 grant to host a Digital Families Community Event at the school. During the event, families had honest conversations about important issues including digital literacy, safety and citizenship.
The Grafton Village Elementary School PTA is one of 200 local PTAs nationwide selected to receive a grant through the PTA Connected initiative, which works to empower parents and families with resources and research to equip them to be safer online. The grant recognizes GVES PTA’s leadership and commitment to setting technology ground rules as more kids go digital.
“Our goal is for parents and students to have an open, evolving conversation about how to make positive, safe decisions when using digital tools,” said Jim Accomando, National PTA. “We want parents and families to be able to take charge of their digital life and feel empowered to make smarter decisions about accessing information for good use.”
GVES PTA President Kerry Beck said, “We had great conversations about online habits, device use, and digital safety! Meg Bohmke, chairman of Stafford County Board of Supervisors, and Stafford County School Board members Sarah Chase and Dewayne McOsker Jr. joined us for our event. Special Agents Beth Finch and David Cook with the VA State Police provided us with digital safety advice. It was a wonderful, interactive event that was well received by both parents and children!”
For more information about PTA Connected, visit PTA.org/Connected.