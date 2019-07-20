GRANT: Librarian receives professional development award

Librarian receives professional development award
A librarian with Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received an award from the Public Library Association.
Jessica Robertson, Collection Discovery Librarian, was awarded the Demco New Leaders Travel Grant. The $1,500 grant, presented by Demco and the Public Library Association, is designed to enhance the professional development of public librarians new to the field by making their attendance possible at critical professional development events.
The award was presented during the American Library Association’s 2019 Annual Conference.