This year’s tally of homeless individuals in the Fredericksburg area found 36 men and women who were chronically homeless and had a serious mental illness. In the past year, 12 individuals could not leave a state psychiatric facility because they lacked stable housing. Additionally, 25 inmates of Rappahannock Regional Jail were both homeless and severely mentally ill.
In the Fredericksburg area and across the nation, the connection between homelessness and mental illness is fairly clear. About 25 percent of homeless individuals have a serious mental illness, compared to 4 percent of the general population. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has a new tool to help individuals with serious mental illness find and keep stable housing, thanks to a grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The $819,577 grant for permanent supportive housing will enable RACSB to hire a housing coordinator and a case manager to help individuals with severe mental illness navigate the process of renting a home. This would include assistance with costs, helping with tenancy issues and connecting resources.
“Evidence overwhelmingly shows that stable housing helps individuals with severe mental illness stay out of hospitals and jail,” said RACSB Executive Director Jane McDonald Yaun. “We want to keep these individuals in the community where they can get the consistent treatment and support needed to thrive.”
DBHDS has been providing money for permanent supportive housing for adults with serious mental illness since 2016. Research found that in one year of providing assistance, the state saved nearly $1.8 million in hospitalization costs. Individuals receiving permanent supportive housing services spent less time in jail, emergency departments and institutional care settings. This research echoes national research that shows that permanent supportive housing saves an average of $6,000 annually per person in healthcare costs.
“Permanent supportive housing makes sense financially and, at the same time, it also improves the lives of the folks who need mental health treatment,” said Joe Wickens, coordinator of community support services.
RACSB’s permanent supportive housing program will work with its Program for Assertive Community Treatment, which provides psychiatric treatment, medication management, housing assistance, employment help and more to individuals in their homes. Often called a “hospital without walls,” PACT literally meets clients where they are. Of the program’s 82 participants, 13 are homeless or at risk of losing their housing. This money could help these individuals achieve the stability needed to continue their journey to recovery.
