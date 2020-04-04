Hazel recently celebrated her 7th birthday with a parade. After her family had to cancel her party and visits with her friends because of COVID-19 restrictions, they thought a birthday parade would be a good way to make her feel special. More than 30 cars, including three police vehicles and two firetrucks, drove past her Spotsylvania County home. There were also balloons, confetti and presents tossed out of windows—and one very happy 7-year-old.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY>> Friends, neighbors line up to celebrate with parade
