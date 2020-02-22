U4C Victory Ministries Inc. is collecting donations to feed homeless students during spring break.
Nonperishable food items needed include breakfast bars, granola bars, fig bars, fruit cups, applesauce cups, mixed nuts and dried fruit mixes, individual boxes of raisins, cereal, peanut butter in individual and regular containers, jelly, oatmeal, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, packets of precooked brown rice, bags of beans and brown rice, canned meats, pop-top ravioli, pop-top Spaghetti O’s, pudding, fruit snacks, low-butter and low-sodium microwave popcorn, crackers, Goldfish crackers, animal crackers, Teddy Grahams, juice boxes, sport drinks and bottled water.
Donations may be dropped off at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through March 4.
Volunteers will also be needed to help bag meals March 4 from 6–8 p.m. in the Mount Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
For more information, contact Minister Ritta Armstead or Betty Banks at 540/693-0174 or u4cvictory@gmail.com.
