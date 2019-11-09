Hibernians raffle trip for two to Ireland

The winning ticket for the 11th annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle was drawn at the local Hibernians Halfway to St. Patrick Day Celebration held at the Colonial Tavern–Home to the Irish Brigade. The Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division is grateful for the community support, as about 500 people bought nearly 1,200 raffle tickets this year.
This year’s winner is George Mason University Professor Emeritus and Lake of the Woods resident Kingsley Haynes. Professor Haynes purchased the winning ticket in June. He and his wife, Susan, opted for the alternate cash prize; however, they do plan a future visit to Ireland.
Traditional Irish music was provided by the highly talented Matthew O’Donnell and Irish dancers from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance entertained a standing room only audience. Adding to the festivities, several vendors offered Irish products and face painting.
The Gen. Meagher Division thanks its partners and friends at the Colonial Tavern, especially Deirdre Payne, for their generous support of this celebration. Halfway to St. Patrick Day celebrations, along with Irish American Heritage Month activities, represent a significant part of the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ community outreach programs and highlight Irish traditional music, dance and heritage.
Proceeds from the annual raffle and from the AOH Shamrock Charity Golf Classic held each spring are used to support area charities, summer work camp programs, scholastic grants, pro-life organizations and more.
