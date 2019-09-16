A bottle of whiskey valued at more than $1,200 is being auctioned Friday to benefit Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation, a Fredericksburg-area nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of the need for CPR training in the community.
The foundation is one of 400 charities nationwide to receive a bottle of Buffalo Trace from its six-millionth barrel. Bottles are not available in stores.
“We are honored that the makers of Buffalo Trace believed enough in our cause and mission to award us the rare opportunity to receive one of these bottles,” said Stacy Horne, fundraising manager of Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation.
With the exceptional bourbon and items donated from local businesses, Gwyneth’s Gift is offering a VIP whiskey-tasting experience Friday called Southern Charm at the Old Silk Mill at 1707 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg. Those in attendance can taste offerings such as Tarnished Truth, Elijah Craig and Uncle Nearest. There’s also a drawing for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle.
Friday’s event also includes Southern fare such as fried okra, chicken and waffles and slow-cooked barbecue. The Significant Others band will perform and there will be hand-rolled cigars from Pucho Cigars.
The event is planned from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and are available at ggfwhiskeybusiness.eventbrite.com. More information is available on Facebook or gwynethsgift.org.
Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation has trained more than 4,800 people in hands-only CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillators or AED. The foundation has placed 29 devices in facilities throughout Fredericksburg and Stafford County, and from Northern Virginia to Richmond.
