Despite disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region awarded $150,236 in scholarships to 51 area students this month.
Generous people and businesses entrust scholarship funds to The Community Foundation. The foundation invests them with a goal to ensure long-term appreciation while meeting charitable needs over time. This means each year, renewed resources are available to support graduating high school seniors. Today, the foundation manages 41 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous individuals and families who want to strengthen the greater Fredericksburg community.
Four-time 2020 scholarship winner Christian Taylor, a James Monroe High School graduate, won the Crittenden R. Sullivan Jr. Memorial scholarship, the George D. Taylor scholarship, the Mary B. and Perry A. Thompson scholarship, and the Kenneth T. Whitescarver III Memorial scholarship.
Courtland High School graduate Danica Duque will study computer science and psychology with minors in cyber-security and data analysis, initially at Germanna Community College. Duque won the William and Susanna Botts Scholarship for Immigrants and the Seay Family Memorial scholarship.
A new scholarship was added this year—the Ira and Gladys West Scholarship. The Dahlgren Heritage Museum created the scholarship fund in honor of two remarkable Dahlgren Navy Base employees, Dr. Gladys West and Mr. Ira West, to support a graduating senior in King George County.
The West family and the museum believe in the power of an education rich in math and sciences. With this scholarship, they hope to support students pursuing a degree in STEM related fields.
This year’s winner, Christopher Stinson, plans to study architecture at University of Miami.
For a full list of 2020 scholarship winners and to read about the scholarship funds, visit cfrrr.org/apply.
