The Culpeper Star–Exponent is interested in publishing an heirloom-quality pictorial history book that will feature images of life in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Orange counties, from the mid-1800s to the 1930s.
The newspaper is asking community members to share their photos for this unique project. It is seeking photos of street scenes, celebrations, community groups, people, industry, agriculture, and businesses, etc., all taken from the mid-1800s to the 1930s in the Greater Culpeper county area. Original photographs are preferred; no newspaper clippings please. Postcards will also be accepted.
Pictures will be scanned and returned at one of the scanning sessions hosted by the newspaper. Anyone attending the The Culpeper County Library scanning session will have an opportunity to have their historical or genealogical items of historical relevance to Culpeper County added to the library’s online collection.
Bring up to five of your best items, your items will be digitized on the spot. If you supply a flash drive, digital copies can be made for you.
Scanning sessions are
- July 20, 10 a.m.–noon at Wilderness Branch Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove
- July 21, 2–4 p.m. at Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper
- July 22, 3–5 p.m. at Rappahannock County Public Library, 4 Library Road, Washington
- July 23, 2–4 p.m. at Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation, 4110 Winchester Road, Marshall
- July 25, 3–5 p.m. at Madison County Historical Society, Arcade Building, 124 North Main Street, Madison
To expedite the process, please fill out a brief photo submission form prior to the scanning session. Forms may be downloaded at Culpeper.PictorialBook.com. Please fill out one form for each photo you’d like to submit. Limit to 10 photos per family. Private collectors interested in participating may call 360/723-5800 to set up an appointment.