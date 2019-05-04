HISTORY: Author tells the story of Lee's Immortals

The Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table heard author Michael Hardy speak about his latest book, “General Lee’s Immortals: The Branch–Lane Brigade.” Members learned how this group of North Carolina soldiers lost half their numbers in the nearby Battle of Chancellorsville, and of how the command saved the Confederate army twice on the same day at the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House. The organization also learned the details of the upcoming May 18 field trip to Lexington—where future Gen. Thomas J. Jackson lived before the Civil War and where former Gen. Robert E. Lee resided after the war. Non-members may also purchase tickets for the trip. To learn more, visit rvcwrt.simdif.com or facebook.com/rvcwrt.