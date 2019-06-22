HISTORY: Tempesta receives scholarship for national teacher institute

Theresa Tempesta is this year’s recipient of the Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group’s $1,000 scholarship to attend the American Battlefield Trust’s National Teacher Institute. Study group president Charles Brewer presented the check to Tempesta at Massaponax High School, where she has taught U.S. and Virginia history, as well as African American history, for 20 years.
This summer’s institute, titled “Civil War to Civil Rights,” will be held in Raleigh, N.C. Social studies teachers from 35 states will participate in lectures, workshops, tours and think tanks, and take what they have learned back into their classrooms.