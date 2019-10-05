Statue of Diana at Chatham Manor

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

A restored terracotta statue of the Roman goddess Diana catches the afternoon sun at Chatham Manor in Stafford County. Russell Bernabo, a professional restorer in Ashland, recently completed the $12,000 restoration after being chosen by Friends of Chatham, who sought advice from one of Chatham’s curators and the VMFA.

