ETA SIGMA ALPHA
The Epsilon Lambda Chapter of the Eta Sigma Alpha National Home School Honor Society welcomed its four inductees, Caitlyn Fish, Jaedyn Redmond, Benito Campillo and Lea Jordan of King George County, recently at Caledon State Park.
The induction ceremony was warm and inviting as it was held in the outdoor pavilion of the park, surrounded by the Caledon woods. Inductees and their guests were kept warm with a fire and surrounded with rustic, harvest-themed decorations.
Lorra Jordan, King George native and prior engineer and manager at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, was guest speaker.
Eta Sigma Alpha is the first honor society founded for homeschooled students.
