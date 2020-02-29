HOMETOWN TEAMS: Rotary club and museum staff work together to set up new exhibit

Members of the Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Satellite Club assisted in setting up the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Since it was chartered in late 2019, the Satellite Club has held its monthly business meetings in the old Fredericksburg City Council chambers at the FAM, and this is the latest chapter in the association between Rotary and the museum.

FAM President and CEO Sara Poore stated, “Members of the local rotary clubs have provided significant assistance with events at FAM, especially our annual Sound of Summer concert series. We are happy to host the new Satellite Club monthly business meetings in our facility and are very glad to have their help in setting up our new exhibit. Please plan on stopping in to see it when we reopen on March 1st.”

