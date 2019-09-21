Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library is one of 13 new and repurposed libraries recognized in American Libraries’ 2019 Library Design Showcase. American Libraries magazine is published by the American Library Association, and includes the Design Showcase in their September/October issue.
The annual feature honors innovative and interesting constructions that effectively address library customer needs in the United States and Canada. The highlighted projects, a mix of public, academic, school and special libraries, were completed between May 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019.
CRRL opened Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch on Aug. 8, 2018. This branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library was made possible through generous support from the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors and the Cafaro Company. The Cafaro Company provides the branch space rent-free.
The branch has been very popular in its first year, handing out library cards to 668 new customers, circulating 23,565 books, movies and other items, and has been visited by mall goers 43,378 times.
