HOOT & HOLLER: Congratulations, graduate!

With all that is going on due to coronavirus, Alexis Sheehan was not able to walk the stage at UVA–Wise to get her diploma. Sheehan, a King George High School alumna, attended UVA–Wise on scholarship all four years to play softball. Her family wanted to turn the situation into something positive. The Fairview Beach family posted about the situation on social media and organized a drive-by golf cart and car parade and walk and “hoot and holler” for May 9 at 11 a.m., when she was to walk on stage at Wise.
Her house and yard decorated and graduation music playing, Sheehan stood out in the driveway, waving. The family was overwhelmed with the participation from the community. Folks came from all over, and a Fairview Beach firetruck drove by, as well. Sheehan graduated with a major in communications and a minor in Spanish, all with honors, while being a college athlete as well. It was a great day and one she will remember forever, even though she did not walk across the stage to get her diploma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.