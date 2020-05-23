HOOT & HOLLER: Congratulations, graduate!

Alexis Sheehan’s family celebrates her graduation from UVA–Wise with a drive-by at their home in Fairview Beach.

With all that is going on due to coronavirus, Alexis Sheehan was not able to walk the stage at UVA–Wise to get her diploma. Sheehan, a King George High School alumna, attended UVA–Wise on scholarship all four years to play softball. Her family wanted to turn the situation into something positive. The Fairview Beach family posted about the situation on social media and organized a drive-by golf cart and car parade and walk and “hoot and holler” for May 9 at 11 a.m., when she was to walk on stage at Wise.

Her house and yard decorated and graduation music playing, Sheehan stood out in the driveway, waving. The family was overwhelmed with the participation from the community. Folks came from all over, and a Fairview Beach firetruck drove by, as well. Sheehan graduated with a major in communications and a minor in Spanish, all with honors, while being a college athlete as well. It was a great day and one she will remember forever, even though she did not walk across the stage to get her diploma.

