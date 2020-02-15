Nathan Miller, president of the Fredericksburg Rotary Club, presents a grant to Lisa Crittenden, director of Loisann’s Hope House. Fredericksburg Rotary is honored to support Hope House’s mission to quickly move children and their families from homelessness to housing. This grant will cover the expenses of one family’s transition to a brighter future.
HOPE HOUSE: Fredericksburg Rotary club supports local families
