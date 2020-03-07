At the Massaponax High School convocation ceremony in May 2019, Samantha Cobb was awarded a $500 scholarship to attend Virginia Tech. Cobb has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She played soccer at Massaponax High School and is an active member of Salem Fields Community Church.
The scholarship is named in honor of Dennis Lee Hundley, who graduated from Courtland High School in 2007 and subsequently from Virginia Tech in December 2011. The graduation ceremony for Hundley was held in the Intensive Care Unit of Mary Washington Hospital by Virginia Tech, as he was unable to attend his graduation in Blacksburg scheduled for the next day. The ceremony where he was presented with his diploma by Dean Rachel Holloway and Dean Tom Brown commemorated Hundley graduating summa cum laude from Virginia Tech. He died the next night of complications from his three-year fight with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The ceremony can be viewed on YouTube at “Dennis Hundley Graduation.”
The first Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship was awarded in 2012 to Claire Hybl, an accounting student at Virginia Tech. Hybl is now a practicing certified public accountant. Since then, there have been eight more scholarships awarded to graduates from Courtland, Riverbend, Massaponax and Stafford high schools.
Applicants must be a NHS member, or at least have a GPA of 3.8 or better, and have participated in extracurricular activities such as sports teams or band for two years or more.
Applicants must be an active and regularly attending church member or member of a faith organization such as Young Life. And the applicant must be planning to attend Virginia Tech.
These items should be detailed in a 600-word essay which will also detail the applicant’s future plans and why they are applying to Virginia Tech. The applicant must also provide two letters of recommendation: one from school and one from a religious organization.
The Hundley family would like to see essays by April 15 with selections made later in April.
Essays and letters can be mailed to the Hundleys at 6111 Prospect St., Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
Any questions can be directed to Allen Hundley at 540/226-2423.
