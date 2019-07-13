Ainsley’s Angels and Hunter Pitts scored a tremendous victory at the 2019 DC Spartan Sprint with support from the Robert Cullen O’Neill Fund of The Community Foundation.
In October 2010, an accident at Budds Creek Motocross Park left Hunter Pitts with a severe traumatic brain injury. Nine years later, Hunter and his Ainsley’s Angels team conquered the DC Spartan Sprint race held at the same location.
The Community Foundation made a grant from the Robert Cullen O’Neill Fund to purchase a specialized off-road chariot. Months of preparation went into ensuring Hunter’s safety and the upper body strength needed to overcome 22 grueling obstacles.
The Ainsley’s Angels team for the June 29 race included Hunter Pitts, Tim Baseler, Drew Berry, Melanie Bryant, Chris Chalkley, Ella Chalkley, John Devito, Collin Snyder, Ben Tritt, Michele Tritt, Ally Duggan Willis and Joe Wilson.
Fellow racer Chris Chalkley said, “[This] Ainsley’s Angels of America team shows what inclusion is all about—coming together to help Hunter earn his first Spartan Race medal. Hunter was injured on the adjacent motocross course, but with a little help from friends and an Extreme Motus wheelchair, he took back those trails!”
Ainsley’s Angels of America is a national nonprofit group working to ensure that everyone can experience endurance events. They build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life. They serve as advocates providing education and participation in local communities.
Ainsley’s Angels of Virginia Fredericksburg Ambassadorship was responsible for organizing and executing the 4-hour off-road race during which temperatures neared 100 degrees. Their goal is to share the off-road chariot with other interested inclusion teams in the future.
