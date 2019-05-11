The Village of Idlewild recently put its community spirit on display while hosting four events.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in front of the Idlewild Clubhouse to officially reopen the facility following a fire there several months ago. The ceremony was presided over by Idlewild HOA board President Kenneth Gantt, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and the Honorable Jason Graham, Ward 1 city councilman and Idlewild resident.
Following the ribbon-cutting, residents and guests were invited inside the newly refurbished clubhouse for refreshments. Additionally, the clubhouse’s conference room was formally dedicated to the memory of William Yates Downman and Mary Ann Hayes Downman, builders and first occupants of the American Gothic Revival-style Idlewild Mansion.
Though damaged over the years by several fires and an earthquake, Idlewild Mansion, built in 1859, still stands majestically on a hill within the environs of the community. The home is listed on both the Virginia and National Historic Registers and was the scene of several skirmishes during the Civil War, as well as having been utilized as a temporary rear headquarters for Gen. Robert E. Lee during the Chancellorsville Campaign. City Historic Resources planner Kate Schwartz, historic preservationist Donna Chasen and city transportation administrator Erik Nelson assisted Gantt and Councilman Graham with the unveiling of a dedicatory plaque.
Spotsylvania County Fire Department Chief Brad Williams was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for the rapid and professional response to the earlier mentioned clubhouse fire by Engine Station 4. First responders from the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County will be honored at later dates.
Residents and guests were also treated to an informative town hall led by Councilman Graham and Erik Nelson, bringing attendees up to date with regard to issues affecting the city of Fredericksburg and the Village of Idlewild. An engaging question-and-answer period followed the presentation and made for a perfect ending to another of the neighborhood’s gatherings.