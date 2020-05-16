On Sunday, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill Cemetery and Laurel Hill Memorial Park held their annual Mother’s Day butterfly release. As families entered the parks, they were given an envelope containing a Painted Lady butterfly in honor of their mother or loved ones. Families could then take the envelope to the site of their loved one and release the butterfly together.
