A paddle boarder makes her way up the Rappahannock River off City Dock in Fredericksburg as fog lifts on a crisp October morning (above).
The sun tries to break through early morning fog over the Rappahannock River viewed from the Motts Run boat slide in Spotsylvania County (top right).
A lone goose takes an early morning jaunt along the river off City Dock (top left).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.