IN NATURE>> Take time to enjoy a nap

After this raccoon finished eating at a bird feeder, it climbed the adjacent oak tree, about 40 feet, for an afternoon siesta.

 Dr. Patrick Fell

After this raccoon finished eating at a bird feeder, it climbed the adjacent oak tree, about 40 feet, for an afternoon siesta. Raccoons are omnivores, usually nocturnal and among the most adaptable animals.

Tags

Load comments