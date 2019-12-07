The Studio K Dance Team and its booster club partnered with Peace Lutheran Church of King George County for Operation Christmas Child. Hazel Baseler, Studio K dance mom and Sunday school superintendent at the church, coordinated a packing party.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, provides shoeboxes filled with gifts to children outside the United States who are affected by war, famine, disease, natural disasters and poverty. Shoeboxes are filled with small toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The dance team collected items to pack in the shoeboxes throughout October.
Before the packing began, Baseler gathered the girls and spoke to them about the gifts they were packing and how they were different from the gifts they typically find under their tree. Things as simple as a bar of soap may be a typical stocking stuffer to them, but it is rare to many children living outside of the United States. She spoke to them about how fortunate they were to live in a place with easy access to things like soap and medication.
The girls packed 36 boxes, each with a personal note, to ship out to those in need all across the world. Once the boxes were packed, Baseler lead the girls in prayer, and they prayed over the gifts as well as for the children who were to receive them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.