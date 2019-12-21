IN SEASON>> Santa brings holiday cheer

Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg recently celebrated Patient Appreciation Day at its Fredericksburg and Stafford locations. The practice opened its doors to the public for a special day of fun and festivities that included live music, local vendors, information about the Dr. Yum project, makeup assistance from a Mary Kay representative, food treats and desserts, and a visit from Santa. Attendees met the doctors and staff who provide world-class cancer care to patients and their families. Bruce Thompson, who was a HOAF patient himself, shared some holiday cheer as Santa at the Fredericksburg event.

