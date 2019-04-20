IN THE CLASSROOM>> Art springs to life 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Art class at Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg Area Campus on Friday morning, March 22, 2019. Robert A. Martin Miranda Lee, a general studies student from Wilderness, in art class at Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg Area Campus on Friday morning, March 22, 2019. PHOTOS BY Robert A. Martin FOR GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students enjoy a seasonal assignment in Ed King’s drawing class at Germanna Community College’s Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania County. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Ed King Student School University Drawing Assignment Classroom Germanna Community College Spotsylvania County Load comments Most Popular Two die in head-on crash in Spotsylvania More restaurants are on the menu for Fredericksburg SWAT teams, DEA raid car stereo shop in Culpeper with armored vehicle in drug sting Stafford woman killed when tree falls through home Fredericksburg area folks should pay close attention to Friday's potential for severe weather promotion E-Edition View The Free Lance-Star's E-Edition More Latest Local Offers VA Animal Control VA Animal Control No-Obligation Inspection No-Obligation Inspections! Contests & Events Golf Golf Auto Racing Auto Racing