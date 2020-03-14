Firefighters at Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool

Community helpers visit with students at Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool.

Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool thanks all of the community workers who came to the school and volunteered their time. The preschoolers had a lot of fun and enjoyed learning about the different careers.

The preschool will hold an open house at 5120 Harrison Road on April 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

